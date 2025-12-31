More Than a Gym: 10 Reasons We Love Champions Club

Champions Club delivers an all-inclusive experience designed for individuals and families alike, without surprise fees or add-ons. From elite fitness classes to family-friendly amenities, here are 10 reasons Champions Club continues to be a favorite in Southlake.

1. All-Inclusive Fitness Experience

More than a gym, Champions Club brings elite classes, modern equipment, and world-class amenities together in one dynamic space. Best part? It’s all included with your membership.

2. No Hidden Fees

Champions Club keeps it simple. No start-up fees, annual fees, or cancellation fees, ever. Just everything you need to stay active and enjoy your experience.

3️. All-Access to Elite Fitness Classes

Say goodbye to extra class fees! With 60+ group classes offered weekly, from strength training and yoga to high-energy spin, our expert instructors make every workout engaging and motivating.

4. Family-Friendly Amenities

From Lil’ Champs child watch to aquatics and open turf areas, there’s something for every age and interest, a place the whole family can enjoy together.

5. Member Appreciation, Every Month

Champions Club members enjoy ongoing perks, including Member Mondays with free snacks and drinks, pop-up services like chair massages and recovery treatments. Plus, exciting challenges with cool prizes add extra value to your membership.

6. Safety, Security & Cleanliness You Can Trust

Your safety matters to us. Champions Club provides on-site security, highly trained staff, emergency preparedness, and exceptional cleanliness standards so you can work out with peace of mind.

7. Fitness Kickstart Program for New Members

New here? You’ll love the Kickstart Program! Get a complimentary fitness orientation and state-of-the-art body composition assessment to jump-start your journey the right way.

8. Complimentary Guest Passes Every Month

Bring friends and family along; every month, members earn free guest passes so others can experience Champions Club, too!

9. Free Welcome Gift

Join now and receive a free IceShaker cup to keep you hydrated and motivated; our gift to you as you kick off your fitness goals! (While supplies last.)

10. Priority Registration & Discounts

Members enjoy priority registration for popular programs and 20% off classes, activities, and rentals, including birthday party packages; sweet perks that bring even more value to your membership.

Whether you’re just starting your fitness journey or looking for a place that fits your entire family’s lifestyle, Champions Club offers exceptional value, flexibility, and support, all under one roof. With no hidden fees, inclusive amenities, and a welcoming community, it’s easy to see why so many choose Champions Club as their go-to destination for health, wellness, and connection.

Learn more, explore membership options, or schedule a tour at experiencechampionsclub.com.