A white shield outlined in gold features a large, stylized black letter "S" in the center.
Logo with the text “MY SOUTHLAKE NEWS” in bold, uppercase letters, with horizontal gold lines on each side of the word “SOUTHLAKE.”.
A simple, empty gold-outlined shield shape with a white interior, shown on a plain background.
A white rectangle with thin, horizontal, light brown lines near the left and right edges, each pair of lines closely spaced and parallel. The center of the image is blank.
A spacious gym with rows of treadmills and elliptical machines, tall stone columns, high ceilings with modern circular lights, and a wooden staircase leading to an upper level.
The Marq
|
Dec 31, 2025

More Than a Gym: 10 Reasons We Love Champions Club

Looking for a fitness destination that offers more value, more variety, and more ways to stay active?

Champions Club delivers an all-inclusive experience designed for individuals and families alike, without surprise fees or add-ons. From elite fitness classes to family-friendly amenities, here are 10 reasons Champions Club continues to be a favorite in Southlake.

1. All-Inclusive Fitness Experience

More than a gym, Champions Club brings elite classes, modern equipment, and world-class amenities together in one dynamic space. Best part? It’s all included with your membership.

2. No Hidden Fees

Champions Club keeps it simple. No start-up fees, annual fees, or cancellation fees, ever. Just everything you need to stay active and enjoy your experience.

3️. All-Access to Elite Fitness Classes

Say goodbye to extra class fees! With 60+ group classes offered weekly, from strength training and yoga to high-energy spin, our expert instructors make every workout engaging and motivating.

A spacious fitness center with rows of treadmills and other cardio machines faces large windows overlooking an indoor swimming pool. The area is well-lit with modern decor and glass walls.

4. Family-Friendly Amenities

From Lil’ Champs child watch to aquatics and open turf areas, there’s something for every age and interest, a place the whole family can enjoy together.

5. Member Appreciation, Every Month

Champions Club members enjoy ongoing perks, including Member Mondays with free snacks and drinks, pop-up services like chair massages and recovery treatments. Plus, exciting challenges with cool prizes add extra value to your membership.

6. Safety, Security & Cleanliness You Can Trust

Your safety matters to us. Champions Club provides on-site security, highly trained staff, emergency preparedness, and exceptional cleanliness standards so you can work out with peace of mind.

A spacious indoor gym features multiple basketball courts with wood and dark-colored flooring, blue boundary lines, six basketball hoops, and an elevated running track surrounding the courts.

7. Fitness Kickstart Program for New Members

New here? You’ll love the Kickstart Program! Get a complimentary fitness orientation and state-of-the-art body composition assessment to jump-start your journey the right way.

8. Complimentary Guest Passes Every Month

Bring friends and family along; every month, members earn free guest passes so others can experience Champions Club, too!

9. Free Welcome Gift

Join now and receive a free IceShaker cup to keep you hydrated and motivated; our gift to you as you kick off your fitness goals! (While supplies last.)

10. Priority Registration & Discounts

Members enjoy priority registration for popular programs and 20% off classes, activities, and rentals, including birthday party packages; sweet perks that bring even more value to your membership.

A brightly lit room with large windows, a long table covered with a blue tablecloth set for a party, surrounded by white chairs, and additional tables with blue cloths along the walls.

Whether you’re just starting your fitness journey or looking for a place that fits your entire family’s lifestyle, Champions Club offers exceptional value, flexibility, and support, all under one roof. With no hidden fees, inclusive amenities, and a welcoming community, it’s easy to see why so many choose Champions Club as their go-to destination for health, wellness, and connection.

Learn more, explore membership options, or schedule a tour at experiencechampionsclub.com.

Share

Champions Club Open House announcement with date and time: January 17, 11 AM to 1 PM. On the right, there is a photo of the Champions Club building entrance on a sunny day.