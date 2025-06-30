A white shield outlined in gold features a large, stylized black letter "S" in the center.
Mayor Shawn McCaskill in a green polo shirt stands smiling in front of Southlake Town Hall. Logos in the image read “City Spotlight SLK” and “Stars & Stripes 2023” with a red boot illustration.
Jun 30, 2025

2025 Stars and Stripes Celebration

Mayor Shawn McCaskill highlights a fun-filled evening of food, fireworks, and family activities in this week’s SLK City Spotlight

The City of Southlake invites residents and visitors to the 26th annual Stars & Stripes Celebration on Thursday, July 3rd, from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. This cherished tradition offers a festive evening filled with delicious food, live entertainment, and family-friendly activities for all ages.

In this week’s episode of SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Shawn McCaskill shares what makes this celebration so special and why it continues to bring the community together year after year. From music and jumbo yard games to dazzling fireworks, the event promises something for everyone. It’s a night of fun, laughter, and unforgettable memories. Don’t miss out on this summer tradition in Southlake!

To watch the full episode, please visit:

https://youtu.be/OJvvMCfv8Vk

