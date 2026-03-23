2,026 Trees in 2026: Southlake Grows Greener for 70th Anniversary

Residents can get involved in the City’s 2,026 Trees initiative by planting trees at home, joining community planting days, or receiving volunteer help to plant on their property. This project enhances the city’s natural beauty, expands shade cover, and promotes a healthier environment for all.

How Residents Can Participate

Residents have multiple ways to join the effort:

Purchase a Tree to Plant at Home

Option 1: Purchase a Tree to Plant Yourself

Buy a sapling for $50 and pick it up at designated events.

Plant it in your yard with guidance provided by the city.

Learn proper planting techniques to ensure your tree thrives.

Option 2: Purchase a Tree With Volunteer Help

Available for residents ages 55 and older.

Volunteers will deliver and plant the tree at your home.

Ideal for those who want the benefits of a new tree without the physical labor.

Community Planting Days & Giveaways

Free saplings will be available at select community events for residents who want to plant at home.

Support the Initiative

Local organizations and partners can volunteer, donate trees, or contribute funding to help reach the goal of 2,026 trees.

Where Trees Will Be Planted

Trees will be planted in public parks, city improvement projects, and residential neighborhoods through purchases, giveaways, and volunteer efforts. The initiative is open to individuals, families, schools, and community groups interested in making Southlake more vibrant and sustainable.

Tips for Planting Success

Whether planting a bare-root tree, a young potted sapling, or a seedling, follow these steps:

Contact 811 before digging to avoid underground utilities.

Dig a wide hole and plant at the proper depth.

Water regularly and add mulch (not directly against the trunk).



Get Involved Today



Planting a tree is simple, impactful, and a great way to leave a lasting legacy in Southlake. Visit the Experience Southlake Texas 2026 Trees webpage to purchase a tree, sign up for volunteer help, or learn about upcoming planting events.