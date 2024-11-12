5 Must-Know Tips for a Magical Home for the Holidays – Christmastime in Southlake Tree Lighting Celebration 

Celebrate the start of the holiday season at Southlake’s Tree Lighting, the dazzling event that kicks off Home for the Holidays – Christmastime in Southlake! On November 23, from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., join us in Town Square for an evening filled with fun, sparkling lights, and unforgettable moments. Here are the top five things to know to make this season extra special: Arrive Early for the Best Parking

Parking fills up quickly for the tree lighting event, so plan to arrive early for the best spots! Convenient parking is available at the east and west parking garages, and parking around Southlake Town Square is free. Don’t Forget to Grab Your 25th Anniversary Commemorative Pin and Ornament

Stop by the Information Booth to pick up a special 25th-anniversary pin and ornament to celebrate this milestone year! Supplies are limited, so make sure to get yours before they’re gone. The Tree Lighting Begins at 6:00 p.m. Sharp

Gather with family and friends for the main event as we light up the tree and officially kick off Southlake’s holiday season! The ceremony begins at 6:00 p.m. sharp, followed by a one-minute fireworks show to make this moment even more memorable. Prepare to be Walkin’ in a Vendor Wonderland

There will be many chances to shop with vendors throughout the event. It’s the perfect opportunity to grab unique holiday gifts, treats, and decorations while soaking in the festive atmosphere! First-Ever Southlake Ice-Skating Rink Opens November 27

The holiday magic continues after the Tree Lighting! For the first time, Southlake will have an outdoor ice-skating rink at Rustin and Family Park, opening on November 27. Learn more information at the Visit Southlake webpage. Kick off the season with us and keep the holiday spirit alive all winter long! We hope to see you there! You can learn more about what to expect from the 25th annual Home for the Holidays – Christmastime in Southlake at Visit Southlake.