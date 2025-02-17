500 Hours of Giving Back: How Madeline Shepherd Found a Home within Volunteer Southlake

When Madeline Shepherd first signed up to volunteer at the Southlake Public Library in 2020, she never imagined it would become such a defining part of her life. What began as a simple act of service quickly grew into a passion, leading her to contribute more than 500 hours to Volunteer Southlake and earn four Presidential Service awards in the process. That’s the equivalent of over 20 full 24-hour days of volunteering — a milestone Madeline never set out to reach, but one that speaks volumes about her deep commitment to her community. In addition to her work at the library, Madeline has taken on multiple roles within Volunteer Southlake, including assisting with City events, lending a hand during elections, becoming a Teen Attorney for the Metroport Teen Court, and more. Her dedication and positive attitude have made her a natural leader among new volunteers, setting an example for others to follow. Madeline volunteering at the Southlake Public Library. Madeline smiles with Teen Court Supervisor Dana Kirkland. Madeline volunteering with Metroport Teen Court. “Volunteering with Volunteer Southlake has been one of the best decisions I’ve ever made,” Madeline said. “You get to help the community, meet amazing people, and take part in so many fun activities.” She also credits her volunteer experiences with shaping her future. Through her work with Teen Court, Madeline has honed her analytical skills, strengthened her public speaking, and discovered a passion for law — a career she now plans to pursue. “Madeline embodies all the ways Volunteer Southlake is special, from undergoing personal development to playing a key role in making our city a great place to live,” Volunteer Coordinator Julie Kleck said. “Thank you, Madeline, for committing so selflessly to service!" If you would like learn more about volunteer opportunities with the City of Southlake, visit the Volunteer Southlake webpage.