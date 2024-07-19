Celebrating Park and Recreation Professionals Day

July 19th is Park and Recreation Professionals Day, and we can’t miss an opportunity to brag on our world-class Community Services staff. Southlake’s Community Services team is dedicated to creating beautiful and inviting places where all residents can build life-long memories. Our award-winning parks, recreation, and athletic facilities are busy with kids, friends, and families looking for a fun time on any given day. Vibrant parks like North Park, Liberty Park at Sheltonwood, and Bob Jones Park are bustling and lively thanks to our Southlake Parks employees' hard work and passion. From contract camps and Adaptive Recreation to fitness and birthday party rentals, our Recreation staff are committed to enhancing the quality of life for all residents. No matter what their job titles may say, every member of the Southlake Community Services team is a professional who takes pride in their work. “I love my coworkers. Being a part of the landscape crew allows me to get out and work throughout the city.” Tony Mack, Parks Technician "Hi there! My name is Sean Cornelius, and I am the Pickleball Coordinator for the newly opened Southlake Pickleball Complex. I love my job because I get to be part of the fun in people’s lives. When our members come to the facility they are always here to have a good time with family and friends. Seeing our facility full of life with good music and good times never fails to put a smile on my face. Whether I am teaching clinics, joining in on Open Play, or catching up with members I am proud to be part of our amazing Southlake Pickleball Community!” Sean Cornelius, Pickleball Coordinator "I enjoy working in Parks and Recreation because my work is tangible, and I can see it every day. I can see the smiles on kids' faces, the satisfaction from a participant when they complete a program, and just in general work in a field whose goal is to bring health and happiness to the community. There is place for every single person to find a home and sense of belonging here with us, as every day is something fresh, new, and exciting in the world of Parks and Recreation!" Jonathan Weeks, Athletics Supervisor “I am humbled to have the opportunity to lead the incredible group of park and recreation professionals who work daily to create world-class facilities, experiences, and memories for the citizens of Southlake and those who visit. We have the incredible opportunity to create places of belonging for everyone in the Southlake community in a variety of different ways and it takes an incredibly dedicated and talented team to do so. This year’s theme “Where you belong” is especially impactful because in the parks and recreation world that is a place for everyone to belong and that shows both on our team and in the variety of services that we are able to provide to our community,” David Miller, Director As we celebrate Park and Recreation Month, let’s acknowledge and thank the Southlake Community Services team for their tireless work. They truly create places "where you belong," fostering community spirit and providing spaces for relaxation, play, and connection. Here’s to many more years of enjoying the parks, programs, special events, and facilities that make Southlake a one-of-a-kind place to live.