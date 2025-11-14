A Fresh Fusion Experience in Southlake

Chickonut opened in Southlake in late 2024, bringing a lively new concept to the city’s dining scene. The owners, driven by a shared vision for food and entertainment, chose Southlake for its growing and thriving community and its support of local businesses.

“It really makes us feel great about getting into this community because they care and are concerned about us as a family-owned business. It really means a lot to us.”

The menu features hand-breaded crispy chicken in an exciting blend of Asian-fusion favorites: Korean- and Indian-style fried or grilled chicken in bowls, wings, tenders and wraps; a variety of rice bowls; plenty of seafood options; and vegetarian picks like veggie momos and spring rolls.

Their drink program is equally creative, with a “dirty” boba tea (brown sugar syrup, milk, cheese foam) and alcoholic bobas, alongside a large selection of signature shakes, smoothies, milk teas, iced coffees, matchas, lemonades and more.

But Chickonut isn’t just about food – it’s about experience. Dubbing themselves as a “smart restaurant,” the space features interactive smart-touch game tables that allow customers to eat, play, and even color right at their table.

And if that’s not enough fun, there’s a private karaoke room – making Chickonut a go-to for family outings, date nights or casual fun with friends.

Chickonut blends culinary creativity with atmosphere and local connection. From the moment guests step into the bold, color-rich interior to the moment they sip their last boba, the team aims to make every visit memorable.

Stop by Chickonut at 2801 E. Southlake Blvd., Ste. 100 to try their latest combos, join in the games and see why this Southlake destination is all about bold flavor and community fun. And don’t forget to follow them on social media to keep up with special offers and more! @chickonut_southlake