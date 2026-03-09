A Fresh Shine in Southlake

For drivers in Southlake, keeping a vehicle clean is more than routine maintenance — it’s part of the pride residents take in their homes, neighborhoods, and daily routines. At Tommy’s Express Car Wash, that spirit of care and convenience comes together through modern washing technology, thoughtful design, and a family-owned business that chose Southlake as the place to build both a business and a community connection.

Located at 3230 W. Southlake Boulevard, Tommy’s Express offers a streamlined car wash experience built for today’s busy drivers. The tunnel-style wash combines high-tech cleaning systems with efficient service, allowing vehicles of nearly any size to move through quickly while still receiving a thorough wash. Afterward, customers can pull into the spacious vacuum area to finish the job with complimentary vacuums and convenient mat cleaning stations.

For owner Mike Roesbery, opening the Southlake location was about more than building a business — it was about becoming part of a community that values quality and connection.

“We moved here from California so we were looking for a community that shared our values,” Roesbery says. “We love Southlake. It’s beautiful, the people are friendly. It was a long process getting this property rezoned and approved, but City council was great to work with — super nice and genuine — and they appreciated a new business that could help out the community and hire locally.”

From daily commuters to busy families heading across town, the goal is to provide a reliable place where drivers can keep their vehicles looking their best while supporting a locally owned business.

With its combination of advanced technology, efficient service, and community-minded ownership, Tommy’s Express Car Wash has quickly become a new destination for Southlake residents looking for a fast, thorough shine.

Stop by to experience the wash for yourself and see how Tommy’s Express is helping Southlake drivers keep their vehicles road-ready every day.