A Legacy of Service: Celebrating David "Lynn" Carpenter’s 30 Years on the Building Board of Appeals

At the August 6th meeting, the Southlake City Council honored Lynn Carpenter, who has served on the Southlake Building Board of Appeals for an impressive 30 years. The Building Board of Appeals was established to provide citizens with an avenue to appeal decisions related to building permits and code enforcement, ensuring fair application of the codes. Lynn's journey with the board has seen him in various roles, including Alternate 1, Alternate 2, Places 2 and 4, and for the last 16 years, as Chair. His leadership and deep knowledge have guided the board through numerous decisions, always with the best interests of the community at heart. Lynn Carpenter poses with the Southlake City Council As a registered architect and professional structural engineer, Lynn's qualifications have played a crucial role in maintaining the city's high standards and facilitating a healthy relationship between government and individuals. “The board does not overturn the code; we gather the facts and determine if the code has been fairly and correctly applied,” Lynn explained. “We've had very good, knowledgeable code officials who strive to interpret the codes fairly, so this has not been a problem." Lynn Carpenter with Chief Building Official Mike White and Deputy Building Officials Susie Hernandez and Charlie Wright Despite the rarity of appeals in recent years — with the last appeal over two decades ago —Lynn and the board always remained vigilant and ready to serve, ensuring that the power to challenge decisions affecting our homes and businesses rests in the hands of the people. “For three decades David has been a pillar of dedication and commitment, contributing countless hours to ensuring the quality and safety of our building codes and regulations," Chief Building Official Mike White said at the meeting. "I want to express our deepest gratitude to David for his service." Lynn Carpenter's legacy is a testament to the impact that one individual's dedication and knowledge can have on a community. His work has ensured that our city's building standards remain top-notch, fostering a safe and well-regulated environment for all. "It's been my greatest pleasure to serve the City," Lynn said. "I wanted it to be a great city from the time we moved here and I just did what I could to help along that way." You can watch the full presentation to honor Lynn Carpenter, and the entirety of the August 6th City Council meeting here.