A white shield outlined in gold features a large, stylized black letter "S" in the center.
Logo with the text “MY SOUTHLAKE NEWS” in bold, uppercase letters, with horizontal gold lines on each side of the word “SOUTHLAKE.”.
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Five American flags on poles line a curved road with grass, trees, and a small pavilion nearby. A "70th Anniversary EST. 1956" logo appears in the lower right corner. The sky is clear and sunny.
City
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Mar 23, 2026

A Living Tribute Takes Root in Southlake’s Bicentennial Park

A newly dedicated Liberty Tree in Southlake honors America’s past while supporting a community-wide effort to grow the city’s future.

Southlake residents gathered in Bicentennial Park on February 28 to celebrate the dedication of a Liberty Tree, a meaningful tribute tied to both the nation’s upcoming 250th anniversary and the city’s 70th year. The Shumard red oak, designated by the Captain Molly Corbin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, now stands in Liberty Gardens as a living symbol of the sacrifices made during the American Revolution. A bronze plaque marks the tree’s significance, while a city proclamation officially declared the day as Liberty Tree Day in Southlake.

The planting is part of the broader “2,026 Trees in 2026” initiative, a legacy project aimed at expanding the city’s tree canopy and engaging the community. Residents, local organizations, and youth groups have already begun contributing to the effort through tree plantings and participation opportunities. As the initiative grows, the Liberty Tree will serve as a lasting reminder of Southlake’s history, unity, and commitment to the future.

To learn more about the 2,026 Trees in 2026 initiative and to see the 2,026 Trees in 2026 Map in action, please visit www.ExperienceSouthlakeTexas.com.

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A circular logo for the City of Southlake’s 70th anniversary (1956–2026) is on the left, next to an under-construction brick building with scaffolding and a crane on the right.