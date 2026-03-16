A Look Back at Southlake’s First Hotel as the City Celebrates 70 Years

As Southlake celebrates its 70th birthday, the City is highlighting a place that has welcomed visitors to the heart of the community for nearly two decades. In a new episode of SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Shawn McCaskill visits with the Hilton Southlake General Manager Todd Rodgers to discuss the story behind Southlake’s first hotel. Since opening in 2007 in the heart of Town Square, the Hilton Southlake has served as a gathering place for visitors and locals alike, offering walkable access to Southlake’s shopping, dining, and entertainment.

During the conversation, Mr. Rodgers shares how the hotel has evolved alongside the community while maintaining its commitment to hospitality and service excellence. The episode also looks ahead to an exciting year in Southlake, including the City’s 70th birthday, Art in the Square, Stars & Stripes, the 250th anniversary of the United States, and the exciting events coming to North Texas this summer. Together, these milestones highlight Southlake’s continued role as a destination for visitors and residents alike.

For more information about Southlake’s 70th Anniversary, please visit www.SouthlakeTexas70.com.



