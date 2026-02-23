A New Era for Dragon Football

In this episode of SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Shawn McCaskill visits Carroll Senior High School to welcome Coach Lee Munn as the new head football coach of the Carroll Dragons. The conversation highlights the strong tradition of excellence that defines the Dragons program and the responsibility that comes with leading it. Coach Munn reflects on his coaching journey and the impact of working alongside Coach Todd Dodge and Coach Riley Dodge, and his vision for what’s next with Dragon Football.

