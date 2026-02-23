A white shield outlined in gold features a large, stylized black letter "S" in the center.
Logo with the text “MY SOUTHLAKE NEWS” in bold, uppercase letters, with horizontal gold lines on each side of the word “SOUTHLAKE.”.
A simple, empty gold-outlined shield shape with a white interior, shown on a plain background.
A white rectangle with thin, horizontal, light brown lines near the left and right edges, each pair of lines closely spaced and parallel. The center of the image is blank.
A football player in a green "Dragons" jersey runs with the ball, dodging two defenders in white uniforms on a field. Other players and a goalpost are visible in the background. An "SLK" icon is seen in the bottom right corner.
City
|
Feb 23, 2026

A New Era for Dragon Football

Mayor Shawn McCaskill visits with new Head Coach Lee Munn to discuss leadership, tradition, and the future of Carroll Dragon Football.

In this episode of SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Shawn McCaskill visits Carroll Senior High School to welcome Coach Lee Munn as the new head football coach of the Carroll Dragons. The conversation highlights the strong tradition of excellence that defines the Dragons program and the responsibility that comes with leading it. Coach Munn reflects on his coaching journey and the impact of working alongside Coach Todd Dodge and Coach Riley Dodge, and his vision for what’s next with Dragon Football.

See the full episode by clicking the link below:

Share

A circular logo for the City of Southlake’s 70th anniversary (1956–2026) is on the left, next to an under-construction brick building with scaffolding and a crane on the right.