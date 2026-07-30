A New Face at Champions Club

Matthew brings a diverse background in leadership, coaching, military service, and operations management to Champions Club. His passion for serving others, developing strong teams, and creating exceptional guest experiences makes him a fantastic addition to our staff. We are excited to have him join our team and look forward to the positive impact he will make on both our members and the City of Southlake community.



In his new role, Matthew will help oversee the daily operations of Champions Club, support staff across multiple departments, and ensure every member and guest enjoys a world-class experience.



To help everyone get to know Matthew a little better, we asked him a few questions:



What excites you most about stepping into the Manager on Duty role?

“Southlake Champions Club has such a high standard of excellence and teamwork, and I’m excited to bring my background in coaching, the Marine Corps, and high-volume facility management to a premier, community-centered environment.”



What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

“Outside of work, my life revolves around my family. My wife of 18 years and our three children always keep me busy and on my toes. We enjoy going to amusement parks and movies together, but we spend most of our time seeking out new restaurants and local cuisine. If you have any recommendations, let me know! Given my background in fitness, staying active and keeping up with local sports is also a priority.”



Is there anything you’d like the Champions Club members and the Southlake community to know about you?

“I want everyone to know that I am deeply committed to service and proactive problem solving. My background in the Marine Corps taught me grit and the importance of taking care of people. Whether there is an issue, a bottleneck, or simply a way we can make someone’s day better, I’m here to help ensure this facility remains a place the community is proud of.”



Please join us in welcoming Matthew to the Champions Club family! Be sure to introduce yourself when you see him around the facility. We are excited to have him on the team and look forward to the leadership and experience he will bring to Champions Club.