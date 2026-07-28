A Simpler Way to Pay: New Utility Access Portal is Now Live

Southlake Water Utilities has officially launched its new Utility Access Portal, providing residents with a more convenient way to manage their water utility accounts online. The portal replaced the City’s previous payment website with a system designed for a smoother, more intuitive customer experience, featuring unique new features that bring several self-service options together in one convenient place.



The new portal is designed to give residents full control, with a mobile-friendly design that reduces the number of steps required to pay a bill, making utility accounts easier to manage than ever before.



The new portal allows customers to:

Make utility payments directly online

Update payment information, including credit card and bank details, with ease

View their billing history, making payment tracking easier

Manage account preferences, from communication settings to service requests

Review multiple accounts under a single login, which comes especially in handy for those managing multiple properties



“We’re excited to see residents already embracing the new Utility Access Portal,” said Nicole Bradshaw, Deputy Director of Finance. “In the short time since launch, more than 950 residents have already registered for an account, with over 580 enrolling in AutoPay, and we expect those numbers to continue climbing during the next billing cycle.”



Though the online portal is completely new, residents will still find the transition easy. Water services will remain uninterrupted, and account basics will be left untouched, including account numbers for those paying through their bank’s billing service. While bank bill pay users will not need to make any changes, customers enrolled in the City’s AutoPay program will need to re-establish their automatic payments through the new portal.



As part of the transition to a more convenient payment experience, customers will once again be able to pay their utility bill with American Express®, which was not an available option on the previous payment portal. Previous methods of utility payments, such as in-person payments at City Hall, City Hall drop boxes, or mail-in payments to City Hall, are all still available options for residents, allowing full flexibility.

For those who are not interested in creating an account in the new portal, one-time payments can be made without logging in.



The new launch is a big step in the right direction, and the City of Southlake is still working towards making the utility payment experience even more intuitive. Future plans for smart meter integration within the Utility Access Portal are already underway.



Need help setting up your account or navigating the new portal? Stop by the second floor of Town Hall, Suite 200, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. for in-person assistance, or watch our step-by-step sign-up tutorial video:

