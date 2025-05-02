A Taste of India, Fresh from Hareli

Hareli Fresh Market, which opened in Southlake in the Fall of 2024, is more than just a grocery store—it’s a vibrant hub for authentic Indian flavors, fresh finds, and delicious dining!

Inside the market, you’ll find an impressive selection of fresh vegetables, high-quality meats, pantry staples, and frozen favorites that make cooking at home both easy and exciting. Whether you're planning a traditional Indian meal or exploring something new, Hareli offers the ingredients you need with the convenience you’ll love.

And just steps away from the grocery aisles? You’ll find Mythri’s, the in-house restaurant serving up made-to-order Indian dishes packed with flavor and tradition. It’s the perfect spot to grab a bite before or after your grocery run!

Dhruva Nagalla, the owner of Hareli Fresh Market, stated “What makes Southlake really unique was how much support the City, the City Council, and the Mayor have provided us. The residents of Southlake pretty much know everybody…it’s so neighborly and friendly.”

Stop by Hareli today and don’t forget to follow them on social media and visit their website!