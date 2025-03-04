A Taste of Paris in the Heart of Southlake!

Sweet Paris has quickly become a must-visit destination for food lovers in Southlake Town Square. The new location in Southlake brings the same beloved menu and charming café ambiance that has made them a favorite across Texas. Sweet Paris prides itself on versatile sweet and savory crêpes, while offering handcrafted lattes, refreshing mimosas, milkshakes, and much more. The restaurant has quickly turned into one of the best, fast casual spots in Texas! From classic Nutella to a Chicken Florentine crêpe, there’s something for every guest on the menu. The restaurant takes care of its guests, as well as its community. The owner of Sweet Paris in Southlake, Edward Hymes, mentioned the restaurant’s dedication to making a difference through their “Eat Here, Feed There” program. For each crêpe sold with the food bank logo, Sweet Paris donates one meal to children in need. Whether you’re grabbing a quick coffee, have a business meeting, or simply wanting to enjoy a crêpe, Sweet Paris is the perfect spot. Stop by Sweet Paris today and indulge in an unforgettable crêpe experience. Learn more at SweetParis.com and follow them on social media for the latest specials and news.