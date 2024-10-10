A-Team Acquisition: How Erika McClure’s Eye for Excellence Builds a Better Southlake

To function at the level of excellence that the City of Southlake embodies, it requires highly skilled, hardworking, and compassionate individuals dedicated to collaborating and building a functional workplace. At the forefront of this mission is Erika McClure, our Human Resources Business Partner focusing on Talent Acquisition. As one of the key individuals behind connecting exceptional talent with our organization, she plays a vital role in our continued success. Erika joined the City of Southlake in November 2018, initially working in Community Services before transitioning to Human Resources in February 2022. Her dedication and expertise have been instrumental in fostering a positive environment for both employees and prospective team members. “In my role, I'm very fortunate to have the opportunity to work with every single department across the city,” McClure explained. “Departments seek out my help when they need it the most – when they're looking for the perfect candidate to join their team! I love being able to connect qualified candidates with the department and then seeing their growth as they join our organization.” On a typical day, Erika reviews applications, conducts phone screenings, and coordinates interviews. Her commitment to ensuring a positive experience for candidates, both throughout the hiring process and after they join Team Southlake, has fostered a welcoming environment, allowing new employees the space they need to shine. Recognizing the importance of employee retention, Erika recently launched the revamped orientation program "Getting to Know Southlake," which helps new employees gain valuable insights into the city’s culture and values. This initiative not only enhances the onboarding experience for new hires but also contributes significantly to employee satisfaction, which is crucial for building a strong, cohesive team. Due to her outstanding work, Erika was honored with the 2024 Employee Appreciation Kristin Pitzinger Internal Customer Service Award. Her commitment to supporting both potential candidates and our departments makes her an invaluable member of our team, and we are grateful for her continued contributions to Team Southlake! You can view her full award video below: