A Thoughtful Approach to Home Design

A home is more than furniture and finishes – it’s a reflection of the people who live there. At Lambert Home, sisters Sarah and Katie Lambert have built their Southlake business around that idea, helping clients create spaces that feel personal, welcoming, and authentically their own.

Located at the corner of Highway 114 and White Chapel Boulevard, Lambert Home offers interior design services, remodeling and construction, and a curated retail showroom designed to help clients bring every part of their home together in one place. After more than a decade in business, the sisters recently opened their new Southlake headquarters, expanding both their space and their vision for the community.

For Sarah Lambert, design has always been second nature. Katie recalls childhood afternoons where her sister transformed simple shoeboxes into elaborate Barbie dream homes – an early glimpse into the creativity that would eventually become a career. But as the sisters grew the business together, they realized they wanted Lambert Home to stand for something deeper than beautiful interiors alone.

“One of the most important things we care about is ethical manufacturing,” Sarah explains. “We wanted to create a place where people could shop knowing the products they bring into their homes were made ethically and responsibly.”

That commitment has shaped the business from the beginning. Over the years, the sisters intentionally sought out vendors and manufacturers who prioritize fair labor practices and safe working conditions, even when it meant walking away from larger suppliers that did not align with those values.

At the same time, Lambert Home continued expanding its interior design and remodeling services, allowing clients to complete projects from start to finish through one team.

“The goal is to create a space where clients can truly feel at home,” Katie says.

That philosophy also shapes the way the sisters approach design itself. Rather than encouraging homeowners to follow trends, Lambert Home focuses on helping families create spaces that reflect their own personalities and lifestyles.

“You don’t need to create the home everyone else has,” Sarah says. “You need to create the home that reflects your family.”

For the sisters, Southlake has been the ideal place to grow that vision. Both grew up in the area and spent years building relationships within the community before opening the new headquarters this spring.

“Southlake is such a community-oriented place,” Katie says. “The more you pour into the community, the more it pours back into you.”

Today, Lambert Home continues to blend thoughtful design with intentional living, creating homes that are not only beautiful, but deeply personal to the families who live in them.

Lambert Home is located at 1710 N. White Chapel Boulevard. To learn more, visit lamberthome.com or follow them on social media at @lambert_home.