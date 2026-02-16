A Tower Built for Tomorrow

In this week’s SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Shawn McCaskill shines a light on Southlake’s recognizable Water Tower at White Chapel and Dove, a key piece of infrastructure built in the 1980s to support the city’s expanding population. Designed with a forward-looking vision, the tower featured an innovative concept that had never before been constructed in the United States. The project was completed by Landmark Structures, a company that has since established its headquarters in Southlake, tying the structure even more closely to the community’s story.



Joined by Landmark CEO David Ming, the episode reflects on the collaboration and planning that helped prepare Southlake for long-term growth. As the city marks its 70th anniversary, the Water Tower stands as a lasting symbol of smart investments and community-minded leadership.

For more information about Southlake’s 70th Anniversary, please visit www.SouthlakeTexas70.com

View the full episode below: