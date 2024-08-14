Aaron Grogan: Coding Accountability and Ethics into Southlake’s IT Department

At the 2024 Employee Appreciation Awards, Aaron Grogan was recognized for his exceptional dedication and integrity with the Accountability Award. In just over two years with the City of Southlake, Aaron has proven to be a cornerstone of the IT department, embodying the values of honesty, transparency, and a commitment to service. “Aaron always has an ability to listen to our clients with compassion and come up with solutions with care and understanding,” Blair Halbert, Information Technology Director said. “As long as we need computers, we will need individuals like Aaron to help ensure that our work and projects are successfully completed.” Aaron’s role as the Support Services Supervisor places him at the heart of the city's IT operations. He leads a team responsible for providing technology support to city staff, managing the city's phone systems, mobile devices, and CCTV cameras. His day-to-day responsibilities are a blend of coordinating support ticket assignments, handling his own tickets, attending meetings, and responding to emergencies. For Aaron, accountability is about being honest and transparent, even when it might be difficult. He emphasizes the importance of admitting when he doesn't know something and committing to finding the right answer. "The most fulfilling aspect of IT for me is the opportunity to use my talent to help others. No one can be an expert in all things, and it’s difficult to maintain expertise in one’s chosen career and simultaneously maintain expertise with technology,” Aaron said. “People are often embarrassed when they can’t solve a technology problem. I enjoy being able to help while also reassuring them that there is nothing to be ashamed of." As the City of Southlake continues to grow and evolve, Aaron's role will remain vital in ensuring that its technological foundation is solid, reliable, and transparent. His approach to accountability, combined with his compassion and problem-solving skills, makes him a shining example of what it means to be a dedicated public servant. To view this video on mobile devices, click here.