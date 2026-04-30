ABCs of First Aid from a CISD Student

Thanks to a local student service project, Southlake Library patrons had access to resources that promote first aid education and family preparedness.

Mahika, a Girl Scout and Southlake volunteer, generously donated first aid bags to the Southlake Public Library as part of her Gold Award project, ABCs of First Aid. Her initiative focused on teaching families simple, practical first aid skills and building confidence in caregivers and children when responding to everyday injuries.

Through her Gold Award work, Mahika focused on creating learning opportunities that support families and encourages preparedness. This approach aligns with broader efforts to promote safety and confidence across the community.

Her initiative extended to library patrons as well, reinforcing the library’s commitment to learning, wellness, and community care through the donation of first aid bags.

Learn more about ABCs of First Aid.