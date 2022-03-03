Achievement of Library Excellence Awarded to Southlake Public Library

Southlake Public Library demonstrated its commitment to excellence through its programs and services including expanded digital services through cloudLibrary, Flipster, and Brainfuse. The library also demonstrated support for underserved populations by becoming a Sensory Inclusive library, providing AARP Tax-Aide services, providing delivery services to Watermere and the Senior Center, and offering curbside pickup services during the pandemic. Other notable achievements include cultural programming, literacy support for all ages, summer reading programs, and more.

“It’s just incredible,” said Deputy Director of the Library Cynthia Pfledderer. “The Southlake Public Library ensures the community is provided consistent and innovative services to meet the changing needs of its residents, and we are so proud to be one of only 59 libraries awarded in 2021.”

TMLDA is an affiliate of the Texas Municipal League. Each year, TMLDA presents awards to public libraries that have done comprehensive and outstanding work in their communities.

To receive the Achievement of Library Excellence Award, a library must exhibit excellence in the services to underserved and special populations, innovative marketing for programs and services, cultural, topical, and educational programming, support for literacy, summer reading opportunities, collaboration with community groups, workforce development, digital inclusion, and comprehensive staff training.