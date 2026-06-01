Advanced Care When Minutes Matter

As Southlake celebrates 70 years of community and growth, Methodist Southlake Medical Center is recognizing a milestone of its own — five years as a wholly owned part of Methodist Health System. Since joining the system, the hospital has continued expanding emergency and cardiac care services to meet the needs of a growing community.

In the latest episode of SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Shawn McCaskill sits down with Methodist Southlake President Benson Chacko to discuss how the hospital has evolved alongside Southlake. The episode highlights the importance of having advanced healthcare close to home, especially during emergencies when every minute matters.

To view the full episode, please visit the link below:

