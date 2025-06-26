Advancing Southlake’s Service and Safety: Introducing the Municipal Service Center and Public Safety Training Tower

Exciting changes are coming to Southlake with the construction of a new Municipal Service Center and Public Safety Training Tower now officially underway. Located at 1605 Brumlow Avenue, this state-of-the-art facility will centralize several essential City services — bringing together the Public Works Environmental, Streets, Water, Wastewater, Facilities Services, Transportation, and Southlake Water Utilities Customer Service teams under one roof. It will also feature a four-story training tower, giving Southlake firefighters and police officers a dedicated space to train close to home.

The new complex replaces the aging Public Works Operations building on East Continental Boulevard and is a key part of the City’s Capital Improvements Program. By creating a modern, centralized home for core infrastructure services, the City is investing in a stronger, faster, and more coordinated response to community needs.

The Southlake City Council approved a Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP) contract with Byrne Construction Services in the amount of $26.7 million for the construction of the new facility. The total budget for the project is $47 million. As detailed in the FY 2025 – FY 2029 Capital Improvements Program, funding for this facility comes from the City’s General Fund and Utility Fund, with a portion of the cost for the new Public Safety Training Tower covered by the Crime Control and Prevention District (CCPD) Fund.

“It is because of the support of countless individuals over the past two decades that we are here, breaking ground for this long-awaited facility,” Mayor McCaskill shared at the June 26th groundbreaking. “We are truly excited for this facility to allow us to better serve our world-class community.”

The facility’s plans include a two-story administration building and will feature a service bay for vital vehicles and equipment, providing storage and protection for these important City investments. The Public Safety Training Tower will allow our Southlake Fire and Police teams to maintain peak readiness for real emergencies — ultimately strengthening the City’s ability to protect lives and property.

“Our fire and police department put their lives on the line for our safety,” Mayor Pro Tem Randy Williamson said at the groundbreaking. “This state-of-the-art tower will provide our first responders with a realistic and controlled environment to practice life-saving skills, including live-fire training, tactical entry, building searches and clearing, and SWAT operations.”