Ahead of the Curve in Compliance: the Southlake Water Team’s Dedication to Meeting New Regulations

When the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced new guidelines requiring a city-wide inventory of water service lines to determine their material, our team immediately jumped into action. Our team has been working diligently to update policies, review data, inspect and inventory service lines, and ensure our compliance with these new regulations, all while maintaining high-quality water service. “An incredible amount of effort and teamwork has gone into this service line verification project,” Madisson Dunn, Environmental and Regulatory Supervisor said. “We have the data to prove our water quality exceeds expectations. This is just one additional step to ensure that our high-quality water isn’t being impacted by lead or copper service lines.” As part of the revised regulation, the City has published the first iteration of the service line inventory sweep on the City website. Information is now available in a user-friendly map that will allow you to enter your address to see if your water line has been tagged as lead, galvanized, verified non-lead, or unverified (more information about service line materials can be found here). The City will also communicate with residents whose service lines contain lead, galvanized steel, or have been unable to be verified. “The release of our service line inventory is more than just a regulatory milestone,” Dunn explained. “It represents Southlake Water Utilities' commitment to transparency, safety, and ensuring that Southlake’s water supply remains of the highest quality. This tool will empower residents to stay informed about their water service lines.” Over the coming year, the Southlake Water Division plans to continue refining the service line inventory to verify all service line materials. Residents that have unverified service lines may utilize our self-service tool or request an appointment through Southlake Serves. More information about verifying your service line can be found on our website. To learn more about the federal guidelines and how Southlake is ensuring compliance, we encourage you to visit the Southlake Water Utilities webpage.