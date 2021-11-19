Amendments Proposed to the Mobility Master Plan for Sidewalks and Road Projects

Amendments to the City of Southlake’s Mobility Master Plan are under consideration. The plan addresses transportation needs in the community, from roads to sidewalks. The amendment to be considered by Council reprioritizes specific sidewalk segments, modifies the pathways map, adds a project at the intersection of Highland Street and Shady Oaks Boulevard and recommends a study for SH 114 improvements. A detailed list of the prioritized sidewalk segments can be found in the November 16 City Council meeting materials or on the Mobility Master Plan Feedback webpage. Sidewalks were prioritized by the connectivity to other sidewalks, locations near parks or schools, available right of way or easement, tree removal consideration, utility relocation, bridge construction and drainage improvements. Tier one sidewalks are recommended to be developed from one to three years, with tier two in the four-to-seven-year range and tier three at eight or more years. The City Council passed the amendments during the first reading at the November 16 City Council Meeting. The second reading of the plan changes will occur during the December 7 City Council meeting. Residents are encouraged to complete the Sidewalk Priority Feedback form if they have questions or comments. Feedback from the public on the plan began October 26. Resident feedback was also taken during the October 26 SPIN meeting. The Planning and Zoning Commission provided recommendations for adjustments during the November 4 P&Z meeting. The Mobility Master Plan is an element of the City’s Comprehensive Plan, which services as a blueprint for the future of Southlake and a framework to guide City programs and projects for 20 years. The Plan prioritizes capital projects, allocates resources and establishes programs, and is constantly evaluated by the City for potential updates. Once the plan is approved, the City begins implementation. Projects in the Mobility Master Plan are subject to available funding during the given budget year and will be placed in the Capital Improvements Program (CIP) accordingly. Sidewalks in Southlake are also built outside of the Mobility Master Plan, through the CIP program, roadway projects, new residential and commercial developments, park construction, gap projects and the Neighborhood Matching Fund. For more information on how the City of Southlake addresses mobility in the community, visit www.ConnectSouthlake.com and follow the Southlake Mobility Facebook page.