American Heart Association Recognizes Southlake Fire

The Southlake Fire Department has achieved the 2024 Mission: Lifeline EMS Gold Plus level recognition award, presented by the American Heart Association, for the third consecutive year. This accolade underscores the department's unwavering commitment to delivering rapid, evidence-based treatment to individuals suffering from severe heart attacks and strokes, ultimately saving lives.

Mission: Lifeline EMS® is a national initiative by the American Heart Association aimed at improving the system of care for patients with high-risk, time-sensitive conditions such as severe heart attacks and strokes. The program seeks to minimize barriers to prompt treatment, starting from the moment 911 is called, through EMS transport, and continuing with hospital care and discharge. Effective care for these patients necessitates seamless coordination between prehospital providers and healthcare systems.