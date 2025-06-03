American Portraits: APEX Arts League Presents a Concert Celebration

Get into the spirit of Independence Day a little early with a powerful and moving concert that honors the American musical tradition. APEX Arts League invites you to a special performance on Sunday, June 15 at 4:00 p.m., featuring musicians Jonathan Levin and Tyrone Chambers in Grace Chapel at White’s Chapel Methodist Church!

Together, Levin and Chambers have developed a dynamic musical partnership that celebrates the depth of American music. Their concerts blend the elegance of classical works by composers such as George Gershwin, Aaron Copland, and Samuel Barber with the warmth and soul of the American Songbook. Many pieces include original arrangements and compositions created specifically for their tours, offering audiences a fresh and personal take on beloved favorites.

This concert promises to be a stirring tribute to America’s musical legacy and a perfect way to kick off the summer. Don’t miss the opportunity to hear these accomplished artists live in Southlake for an afternoon of rich storytelling through song.

As a note, tickets are required for this event. You can purchase tickets and find more information on the APEX Arts League website.