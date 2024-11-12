Antenna Repair on Torian Lane

Heads up to those who live in the Torian Place subdivision! Weather permitting, our Public Works team will be on Torian Lane tomorrow, November 13, to fix a radio antenna. One lane of traffic will remain open throughout the project, and traffic control will be onsite for safety. Thank you for your patience as we complete this necessary repair.
