APEX Arts League Announces an Inspiring 2025–26 Season in Southlake

APEX Arts League is thrilled to unveil its dynamic 2025–26 season, promising an exciting mix of music, dance, and fine arts that will inspire and entertain audiences of all ages. The new season features an impressive lineup of performances and events, including chamber music, symphony concerts, ballet, opera, and visual arts showcases — all presented right here in Southlake.

Fall 2025 Highlights

The season opens September 11 with Cinema D’Arte: Michelangelo Love and Death at The Marq. The fall schedule features captivating performances and events, including an art reception with National Geographic photographer Greg Davis, the Sedici String Quartet, Avant Chamber Ballet’s Nutcracker Short and Suite, and the annual Sounds of the Season concert.

Fall 2025 Schedule

*Please see addresses for event venues at the bottom of the article

Sept. 11 – Cinema D’Arte: Michelangelo Love and Death, The Marq, 6:00 p.m.

– Cinema D’Arte: Michelangelo Love and Death, The Marq, 6:00 p.m. Sept. 14 – Art Reception: Greg Davis, National Geographic Photographer, Southlake Town Hall, 4:00 p.m.

– Art Reception: Greg Davis, National Geographic Photographer, Southlake Town Hall, 4:00 p.m. Oct. 5 – Sedici Strings: Oktoberfest! Haydn and Brahms String Quartets, GRACE Chapel, 6:00 p.m.

– Sedici Strings: Oktoberfest! Haydn and Brahms String Quartets, GRACE Chapel, 6:00 p.m. Nov. 16 – Dvorak String Quintet: Folk Infusion, GRACE Chapel, 6:00 p.m.

– Dvorak String Quintet: Folk Infusion, GRACE Chapel, 6:00 p.m. Nov. 30 – Avant Chamber Ballet: Nutcracker Short and Suite, White’s Chapel, 5:00 p.m.

– Avant Chamber Ballet: Nutcracker Short and Suite, White’s Chapel, 5:00 p.m. Dec. 16 – Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra: Sounds of the Season, White’s Chapel, 7:00 p.m.

– Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra: Sounds of the Season, White’s Chapel, 7:00 p.m. Jan. 8 – Cinema D’Arte: The Phantom of the Open, The Marq, 6:00 p.m.

– Cinema D’Arte: The Phantom of the Open, The Marq, 6:00 p.m. Jan. 18 – Member Event: Impressions in Art & Music with DSO on the GO, Gallery 19C, 4:00 p.m.

Spring 2026 Highlights

The new year brings even more must-see performances, from Hearts in Harmony and the Strokes of Art reception to Art in the Square, and the Avant Chamber Ballet.

Spring 2026 Schedule

*Please see addresses for event venues at the bottom of the article

Feb. 1 – Hearts in Harmony: A Theatrical Songbook, GRACE Chapel, 5:00 p.m.

– Hearts in Harmony: A Theatrical Songbook, GRACE Chapel, 5:00 p.m. Feb. 15 – Strokes of Art Reception, Southlake Town Hall, 4:00 p.m.

– Strokes of Art Reception, Southlake Town Hall, 4:00 p.m. Feb. 28 – Jazz Fest, Carroll Senior High School, 4:00 p.m.

– Jazz Fest, Carroll Senior High School, 4:00 p.m. Mar. 12 – Siona Duo: Celtic, Folk & Americana, GRACE Chapel, 6:00 p.m.

– Siona Duo: Celtic, Folk & Americana, GRACE Chapel, 6:00 p.m. Apr. 24–26 – Art in the Square, Southlake Town Square

– Art in the Square, Southlake Town Square May 3 – Southlake Presents: Art Show, Southlake Town Hall, 4:00 p.m.

– Southlake Presents: Art Show, Southlake Town Hall, 4:00 p.m. May 17 – Avant Chamber Ballet, The Marq, 2:00 p.m.

– Avant Chamber Ballet, The Marq, 2:00 p.m. June 4 – Cinema D’Arte: The Hundred-Foot Journey, The Marq, 6:00 p.m.

– Cinema D’Arte: The Hundred-Foot Journey, The Marq, 6:00 p.m. June 14 – Beethoven & Brahms Duos, GRACE Chapel, 5:00 p.m.

*Event Venue Addresses

GRACE Chapel at White’s Chapel Methodist Church: 185 S. White Chapel Blvd, Southlake, TX 76092

Southlake Town Hall: 1400 Main Street, Southlake, TX 76092

White’s Chapel Methodist Church: 185 S White Chapel Blvd, Southlake, TX 76092

The Marq: 285 Shady Oaks Dr, Southlake, TX 76092

Gallery 19C: 1500 Solana Blvd Suite 5150, Building 5, Westlake, TX 76262

Carroll Senior High School: 1501 W Southlake Blvd, Southlake, TX 76092