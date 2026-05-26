Apex Arts League Presents a June Filled with Film, Music, and Culture

This June, Apex Arts League brings audiences two inspiring cultural experiences that showcase the power of storytelling through film and music.

Chef Wars in France! Sacré bleu!

Join Apex Arts League Cinema d’Arte for a flavorful evening featuring The Hundred-Foot Journey, the heartwarming story of Hassan Kadam and his family, who relocate from India to France after tragedy strikes their Mumbai restaurant. Based on the bestselling novel, this acclaimed film explores family, ambition, culture, and the universal language of food.

This free screening will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2026, at The Marq Southlake. Complimentary refreshments will be provided.

An Evening of Passion & Power: Beethoven and Brahms

Apex Arts League invites music lovers to experience an unforgettable evening of chamber music with Beethoven and Brahms Duos on Sunday, June 14 at 5 p.m.

The program opens with Brahms’s beloved Violin Sonata No. 1 in G major (“Rain Sonata”), celebrated for its lyrical warmth and poetic beauty. The evening culminates with Beethoven’s legendary “Kreutzer” Sonata, a thrilling and virtuosic work that remains one of the most celebrated violin sonatas ever composed.

Featured performers Angelo Rondello (piano) and Swang Lin (violin) will bring these masterpieces to life in the intimate setting of Grace Chapel at White’s Chapel Methodist Church.

Tickets are $25, or $20 for seniors and Apex Arts League members, and are available online or at the door.

For event details, the 2026 program lineup, membership information, or volunteer opportunities, visit ApexArtsLeague.com.