APEX Arts League Presents a Magical Afternoon of Ballet and Music

Looking for a little magic this spring? The APEX Arts League is teaming up with Avant Chamber Ballet to bring Once Upon A Ballet to Southlake. The best part? It’s completely free! Head over to The Marq in Southlake on Sunday, May 18 at 2:00 p.m., for a special performance featuring excerpts from Tchaikovsky’s Sleeping Beauty.



This performance is the perfect way to introduce kids to the magic of ballet or enjoy a timeless classic in an intimate setting. With live music from pianist Kamilya Akhmetova setting the scene, the fairytale world of Sleeping Beauty will come to life right before your eyes.



Whether you're a lifelong lover of the arts or simply looking for a unique Sunday outing, this event offers a wonderful opportunity to experience professional ballet without leaving Southlake. No tickets or reservations are needed — just bring your sense of wonder and enjoy an afternoon of beautiful music and dance.



For more details and a full lineup of upcoming performances, visit ApexArtsLeague.com.