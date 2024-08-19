APEX Arts League Presents Russ Hewitt and Joslin Dsouza

The lineup of pianist Joslin and classical guitarist Russ Hewitt will be an exceptional opportunity to experience world-class musicians.

Contemporary pianist, composer, and YouTube sensation Joslin performs unique arrangements of popular tunes and original compositions.

Emmy award-winning guitarist Russ Hewitt combines elements of Classical, Spanish, and Flamenco to provide an electrifying combination of sound.

As if it couldn’t get any better, add the White Chapel Orchestra and tango dancers for a night to remember. Whoa, that’s quite the lineup!

And here’s the kicker…it’s a complimentary show right in your backyard!

Join Joslin and Russ Hewitt and the WC Orchestra for an electrifying (and free) performance on Sunday, Sept 15 at 5 PM at Southlake's White's Chapel Methodist Church.

More information, membership, and volunteering opportunities can all be found at ApexArtsLeague.com.