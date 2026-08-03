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Logo with the text “MY SOUTHLAKE NEWS” in bold, uppercase letters, with horizontal gold lines on each side of the word “SOUTHLAKE.”.
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Experience
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Aug 3, 2026

Applications Open for the Southlake Youth Action Commission

Applications are now open for the 2026–2027 Southlake Youth Action Commission (SYAC), an interactive leadership program that gives high school students a behind-the-scenes look at how local government serves the community.

Open to students entering grades 9–12 who live in Southlake or attend Carroll ISD, SYAC offers hands-on experiences, volunteer opportunities, and collaborative activities that bring city operations to life. Throughout the program, members will work alongside City staff, tackle real-world challenges, and explore how departments work together to serve residents, all while building leadership, teamwork, and problem-solving skills.

SYAC meets monthly from October through May, with additional volunteer opportunities throughout the year.

Applications are due Friday, August 21, 2026, and must include all required materials. Selected applicants will be invited to interview before appointments are made.

If you’re ready to gain real-world experience, make an impact in your community, and discover how local government works from the inside out, apply today!

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Banner for Celebrate Southlake's 70th anniversary (2026), with children near a yellow balloon sculpture, and people holding a sign that says “I planted for Southlake.” Event info: Sep 12, 4-9PM, Southlake Town Square.