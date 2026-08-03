Applications Open for the Southlake Youth Action Commission

Open to students entering grades 9–12 who live in Southlake or attend Carroll ISD, SYAC offers hands-on experiences, volunteer opportunities, and collaborative activities that bring city operations to life. Throughout the program, members will work alongside City staff, tackle real-world challenges, and explore how departments work together to serve residents, all while building leadership, teamwork, and problem-solving skills.

SYAC meets monthly from October through May, with additional volunteer opportunities throughout the year.

Applications are due Friday, August 21, 2026, and must include all required materials. Selected applicants will be invited to interview before appointments are made.

If you’re ready to gain real-world experience, make an impact in your community, and discover how local government works from the inside out, apply today!