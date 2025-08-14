Apply to Join SYAC by August 22!

Want to get involved in your community while learning directly from Southlake’s leaders and dedicated staff members? The Southlake Youth Action Commission (SYAC) is looking for curious high school students to step up, share their ideas, and learn about our city.

SYAC isn’t just another resume builder; it’s your chance to gain exposure to staff and board members to see how local government really works. You’ll learn how decisions are made, ask questions to city staff, and gain valuable youth volunteer experience.

Along the way, you’ll:

Gain hands-on experience in civic leadership

Volunteer at city events and initiatives

Build skills in teamwork, communication, and problem-solving

Who can apply?

If you’re entering 9th–12th grade, live in Southlake, or attend Carroll ISD, you’re eligible. SYAC meets once a month from October through May, and members are encouraged to actively participate and volunteer throughout the year.

How to apply:

Submit your application, essays, recommendation letters, and parental consent form by Friday, August 22, 2025. Incomplete applications won’t be considered, so make sure you’ve got all your materials ready. Selected applicants will be invited for interviews in September.

If you’re ready to be the voice of your peers, make a positive impact, and gain insight into how your city works, this is your chance.

Apply today and start shaping Southlake’s tomorrow.