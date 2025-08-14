A white shield outlined in gold features a large, stylized black letter "S" in the center.
Logo with the text “MY SOUTHLAKE NEWS” in bold, uppercase letters, with horizontal gold lines on each side of the word “SOUTHLAKE.”.
A simple, empty gold-outlined shield shape with a white interior, shown on a plain background.
A white rectangle with thin, horizontal, light brown lines near the left and right edges, each pair of lines closely spaced and parallel. The center of the image is blank.
Join SYAC 25-26
City
|
Aug 14, 2025

Apply to Join SYAC by August 22!

SYAC is now accepting applications for the 2025-2026 school year!

Want to get involved in your community while learning directly from Southlake’s leaders and dedicated staff members? The Southlake Youth Action Commission (SYAC) is looking for curious high school students to step up, share their ideas, and learn about our city.

SYAC isn’t just another resume builder; it’s your chance to gain exposure to staff and board members to see how local government really works. You’ll learn how decisions are made, ask questions to city staff, and gain valuable youth volunteer experience.

Along the way, you’ll:

  • Gain hands-on experience in civic leadership
  • Volunteer at city events and initiatives
  • Build skills in teamwork, communication, and problem-solving

Who can apply?
If you’re entering 9th–12th grade, live in Southlake, or attend Carroll ISD, you’re eligible. SYAC meets once a month from October through May, and members are encouraged to actively participate and volunteer throughout the year.

How to apply:
Submit your application, essays, recommendation letters, and parental consent form by Friday, August 22, 2025. Incomplete applications won’t be considered, so make sure you’ve got all your materials ready. Selected applicants will be invited for interviews in September.

If you’re ready to be the voice of your peers, make a positive impact, and gain insight into how your city works, this is your chance.

Apply today and start shaping Southlake’s tomorrow.

Share

Banner for "Celebrate Southlake" featuring two women in cowboy hats dancing, with event details: "Southlake’s Birthday Bash! September 6 • 2–7PM, Southlake Town Square," on a green background.