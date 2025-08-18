A white shield outlined in gold features a large, stylized black letter "S" in the center.
Logo with the text “MY SOUTHLAKE NEWS” in bold, uppercase letters, with horizontal gold lines on each side of the word “SOUTHLAKE.”.
A simple, empty gold-outlined shield shape with a white interior, shown on a plain background.
A white rectangle with thin, horizontal, light brown lines near the left and right edges, each pair of lines closely spaced and parallel. The center of the image is blank.
A large inflatable green dragon head with open mouth and white fangs sits on a football field, with several people in green shirts standing nearby. Bleachers and stadium lights are visible in the background. An icon with a green circle and "SLK" is in the bottom right corner.
City
|
Aug 18, 2025

Are You Ready for Some Dragon Football?

The countdown is over — Dragon Football is back, and Southlake is ready for another thrilling season!

This week on SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Shawn McCaskill speaks with CISD’s Executive Director of Athletics and Head Football Coach, Riley Dodge, for an inside look at Dragon Football — from what’s ahead this season, to the meaning behind “Protect the Tradition,” to a special sendoff for senior players.

In this episode, get the details and mark your calendar for Friday, August 22, when Dragon Stadium hosts a pep rally to kick off the season in true Dragon style. Whether it’s your first time or you’ve been cheering for years, it’s the perfect chance to experience the excitement that makes Dragon Football a Southlake tradition.

Watch the full episode here:

Share

Banner for "Celebrate Southlake" featuring two women in cowboy hats dancing, with event details: "Southlake’s Birthday Bash! September 6 • 2–7PM, Southlake Town Square," on a green background.