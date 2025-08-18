Are You Ready for Some Dragon Football?

This week on SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Shawn McCaskill speaks with CISD’s Executive Director of Athletics and Head Football Coach, Riley Dodge, for an inside look at Dragon Football — from what’s ahead this season, to the meaning behind “Protect the Tradition,” to a special sendoff for senior players.

In this episode, get the details and mark your calendar for Friday, August 22, when Dragon Stadium hosts a pep rally to kick off the season in true Dragon style. Whether it’s your first time or you’ve been cheering for years, it’s the perfect chance to experience the excitement that makes Dragon Football a Southlake tradition.

Watch the full episode here:

