Art in the Square Returns for a Weekend of Art and Community

As Southlake marks its 70th anniversary, Art in the Square returns April 24–26 as one of the community’s most cherished traditions. In this week’s episode of SLK City Spotlight, Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Talley highlights the festival’s growth from a local fundraiser into a nationally recognized event.

This year’s celebration will feature more than 150 juried artists, along with live entertainment, food, and family-friendly activities, including a newly relocated Kids Zone. The theme, “Wild About Art,” adds a vibrant and creative energy to the weekend, with country artist Justin Mason headlining Saturday night. The event will also introduce a new tree initiative, including the giveaway of 200 saplings and an opportunity for residents to purchase trees. Art in the Square continues to bring the community together while supporting meaningful causes across Southlake.