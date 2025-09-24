The City of Southlake, in partnership with Tarrant County, will begin asphalt improvements along Brock Drive on Monday, October 6. Work is expected to continue through October 24, weather permitting. Crews will be on site daily from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The road will remain open to traffic throughout the project, but drivers should plan for occasional delays. We ask that you slow down, watch for crews, and travel with care through the work zone. Thank you for your patience as we make these improvements.