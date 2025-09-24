A white shield outlined in gold features a large, stylized black letter "S" in the center.
Logo with the text “MY SOUTHLAKE NEWS” in bold, uppercase letters, with horizontal gold lines on each side of the word “SOUTHLAKE.”.
A simple, empty gold-outlined shield shape with a white interior, shown on a plain background.
A white rectangle with thin, horizontal, light brown lines near the left and right edges, each pair of lines closely spaced and parallel. The center of the image is blank.
A digital map showing Brook Drive intersecting with FM 1709. An orange location marker pinpoints a spot on Brook Drive. Nearby roads include Sunny Brook Vista and Park Grove Lane. Buildings and property outlines are visible.
Connect
|
Sep 24, 2025

Asphalt Improvements along Brock Drive

Begins October 6, 2025

The City of Southlake, in partnership with Tarrant County, will begin asphalt improvements along Brock Drive on Monday, October 6. Work is expected to continue through October 24, weather permitting. Crews will be on site daily from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The road will remain open to traffic throughout the project, but drivers should plan for occasional delays. We ask that you slow down, watch for crews, and travel with care through the work zone. Thank you for your patience as we make these improvements.

Alert graphic for asphalt improvements on Brock Drive, scheduled for October 6, 2025, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Includes a map location, compass rose, and bold “Orange Barrel Alert” text.

Share

Elegant table set with blue glasses, white plates, and beige napkins. Overlay text reads: “FALL SAVINGS EVENT. Book by Nov. 22 and save 10% on October-December event packages. The Marq Legends Hall.”.