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A map showing Kirkwood Branch Pond, Randol Mill Avenue, and surrounding residential streets.
Streets & Roads
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Oct 14, 2026

Asphalt Repair on Randol Mill Avenue

Beginning Thursday, October 15.

The City of Southlake is making temporary road improvements on Randol Mill Avenue near Enclave Court on Thursday, October 15.

City Streets crews will address current concerns with the northbound lane. This is a temporary repair to improve driving conditions until a more comprehensive reconstruction of this section of roadway can be performed.

Work is expected to begin mid-morning and take approximately two hours. Flaggers will be on-site to help direct traffic safely through the work area.

If you’re traveling along Randol Mill Avenue, please slow down and use caution around crews.

Thank you for your patience as we work to improve our roadways.

Orange Barrel Alert map showing an asphalt repair project on Randol Mill Ave. near Enclave Ct. scheduled for October 15, 2026.

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