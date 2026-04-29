Ballet Comes to The Marq: Free Family Performance

Experience an enchanting afternoon of music and dance the whole family will love! Join Avant Chamber Ballet on Sunday, May 17 at 2:00 PM for a special free family performance of Carnival of the Animals at The Marq in Southlake.

Presented by Apex Arts League and the Southlake Library, this delightful program blends the whimsical charm of Saint-Saëns’ orchestral suite with classical ballet. The performance features Carnival of the Animals, choreographed by Artistic Director Katie Puder, and excerpts from Act II of Swan Lake, performed live with pianist Kamilya Akhemetova.

This family-friendly event will captivate all ages and is perfect for introducing children to the beauty of music and dance. Don’t miss this joyful performance—it’s free, but reserve your seat at ApexArtsLeague.com.