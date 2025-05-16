Behind the Brand: iCode Southlake

As Economic Development Week shines on local businesses, few stories are as timely as that of Saniya Kashif’s, the powerhouse and managing director behind iCode Southlake. As the business celebrates its 6th anniversary, iCode Southlake is a place where students can unlock their potential through hands-on tech experiences. “STEM is the future…K–12 education is incomplete without it” says Saniya Kashif. A longtime Southlake resident and a mom of two boys, Saniya Kashif is blending her passion for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) with a commitment to the future of education. But her journey didn’t begin in a classroom—it began with a vision. Equipped with an MBA and a Master’s in Art Education, Saniya set out to revolutionize how young minds engage with technology. Southlake was an easy choice to start her new business. She explained, “We’re already a part of this community…It made sense to invest in the place we’re raising our children.” Like many entrepreneurs, her first year was a challenge—especially with COVID-19 pushing the limits of every small business. But iCode Southlake didn’t just survive; it adapted and grew. The center is known for its proprietary, in-house curriculum that’s constantly evolving to keep pace with the tech world. “Branding and awareness were hard at first,” Saniya admits, “but we’ve made it past that point.” The center’s programs are designed to support broader academic growth, something parents are quick to notice. “We’ve seen students improve in reading, writing, and math thanks to their time here,” she says, as proof of what’s possible when kids are given tools to succeed. When asked about her proudest moments, Saniya said, “Support from community leaders like Laura Hill, John Huffman, and Shawn McCaskill means so much to us. It shows that what we’re doing matters.” Looking ahead, Saniya dreams of growing iCode Southlake while continuing to serve local K–12 students. Her advice to other entrepreneurs entering the education or tech space: “Let your child explore STEM from an early age—it’s essential for every future career.” This Economic Development Week, we celebrate innovators like Saniya, who aren’t just running businesses—they’re building brighter futures, one student at a time. Learn more about iCode Southlake here.