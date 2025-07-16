Behind the Brand: ReCoat Revolution

Joe and Jennifer Worrel launched ReCoat Revolution in Southlake to do more than refinish floors—they wanted to transform the entire process. After searching for a business opportunity with real impact, they discovered ReCoat’s innovative, sandless, dustless, one-day refinishing method. A visit to see the system in action sealed the deal: what began as a grimy, worn floor that morning was gleaming by noon. That moment convinced both Joe and Jennifer that they’d found something truly revolutionary.

Joe’s experience as a USAF veteran and touring musician makes him a natural at forming relationships, while Jennifer’s corporate background in leadership, strategy, and law ensures a strong foundation for growth. Entrepreneurship was always in their future; it just took the right place and opportunity to make it real. After relocating to Southlake, they chose to see a sudden career change as the perfect chance to build something of their own in a community where they are currently residents.

“Southlake is a fantastic place for this business,” Jennifer says, “Our finishes are commercial-grade and built to last. We use technology to deliver the best outcomes.”

Deeply committed to Southlake, the Worrels live by the idea of immersing themselves in their community. Various entities within the city have welcomed them through church, schools, sports, the Chamber, and other civic groups. They give back by partnering with local vendors and supporting Carroll ISD, the Carroll Education Foundation, Dragon sports programs, and the Keep Southlake Beautiful Adopt-a-Street initiative. For the Worrels, doing business locally means investing in relationships that strengthen the whole community.

ReCoat Revolution sets itself apart is its origin in preserving historic wood and its commitment to restoration over replacement. Their process delivers commercial-grade results without the dust, mess, or days-long disruption of traditional refinishing. As the first franchisees in Texas, the Worrels stay hands-on to maintain quality and trust. Find out more about ReCoat Revolution here.