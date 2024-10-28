Besting All Odds: Korban Best’s Journey from Southlake Native to Paralympic Champion 

Southlake native Korban Best has been running toward greatness his entire life. His running shoes have taken him far — beneath the lights of Dragon Stadium when he played Varsity Football, through the arid desert of California to train among the best athletes in the country, and most recently, across the ocean to win silver and bronze medals at the 2024 Paris Paralympics. “When Korban was very little in first grade, he was telling us he was ‘Cheetah Fast,’” Korban’s mom, Kimberly Best said. “He was always saying he wanted to be a professional athlete. Every kid says that. You just never really know where it’s going to go – but he really stuck with it. His work ethic is undeniable.” In his first trip to the Paralympics, Korban secured silver in the T47 100m and a bronze in the Universal Relay. But even before becoming a two-time Paralympic champion, Best made it clear that despite being born with ulnar dysplasia — a rare bone condition in his right arm — there was nothing he couldn’t do. Korban as a child playing golf. Growing up, he competed in soccer, jujitsu, swimming, golf, and more. He even left a legacy within the City of Southlake’s premier camp for kids, Camp Mania, where he participated both as a camper and later as a volunteer, eventually earning the affectionate title of “Dodgeball Champion.” Returning to his hometown after making history was particularly meaningful for Korban, who fondly remembers playing football and feeling the community's support. Luckily for him, that support has continued in a new way, as members of Southlake excitedly tuned in to watch his success in Paris and now prepare to honor him with a celebration on November 2nd at 9:00 a.m. at Town Hall. “I always tell him to take advantage of his opportunities,” Korban’s dad, Roger Best said about his son’s ambition. “When one door closes and one door opens, don’t be afraid to go through that door and see what’s out there.” The Best Family in Paris for the 2024 Paralympics. Little did the Best family realize that on the other side of that door would be worldwide recognition. In his first Paralympic Games, Korban became the first American man to medal in the 100m T47, securing his place in history. At just 21 years old, “history-maker” is a fitting title for Korban, though he balances the pressure of proving doubters wrong—his greatest motivation—with a lighthearted approach. Before races, he keeps things loose by dancing, a pre-race ritual that has become a fan favorite during Team USA broadcasts. With his family’s unwavering support behind him, Korban is well on his way to even greater achievements, both on and off the track. “He’s an amazing person—son, friend, brother,” Kimberly Best shared. “All the titles he has, including Paralympian, are just a testament to how incredible he is.” Though Korban has already made history, he’s far from finished. With his sights set on the 2028 Paralympics in Los Angeles, he remains focused on training and preparing for the next challenge. Korban Best posing in Team USA official attire. “Don’t let anything stop you,” Korban advises to those wanting to follow in his shoes. “We’re all athletes. Paralympians and Olympians are both athletes; we just do things a little differently. Keep working, and it’ll come eventually.” As Korban continues running, we are confident he will stride into even greater achievements. Wherever his shoes may take him next, he should know he’s always welcome to run—or dance—back home. The community will be ready to celebrate him either way. You can view Mayor McCaskill’s full Southlake City Spotlight interview with Korban Best below: