Big Hearts, Big Impact: Celebrating Southlake’s Volunteers

Whether it’s a high school senior logging over 500 volunteer hours before graduation or teens gaining real-world experience through Metroport Teen Court, Volunteer Southlake is full of people who step up, give back, and make a lasting difference.

At the May 20 City Council Meeting, many of these individuals were honored for the time, talent, and heart they offer to enrich the City of Southlake in countless ways.

Volunteers serve across nearly every department — assisting with events, serving on Boards and Commissions, greeting visitors, shelving books, and supporting City services large and small. Between April 2024 and March 2025, Southlake Volunteers contributed more than 20,000 hours of service, which is a monetary value equivalent of more than $750,000.

Take a look at the winners below, and join us in thanking them for their exemplary service:

Award Recipients:

Junior Award: Pritam Kunreddy

Adult Award: Scott Kennedy

Milestone Service Award Recipients:

This award is presented to volunteers who have reached extraordinary volunteer service hours.

Lifetime 500: Scott Kennedy, Dora Li, Madeline Shepherd

Lifetime 2500: Jim Shirey

Lifetime 7000: Ken Stewart

Service Award Recipients:

This award is presented to volunteers who achieve established annual service milestones within their age group.

Bronze: Ashley Adams, Poorvi Alla, Anika Ammareddygari, Lucas Armbruster, Grace Bao, Daniel Bardoloi, Christopher Gradidge, Naomi Kolady, Dora Li, Leroy McCall, Eva Menezes, Sujit Pappala, Rshya Sabbavarapu, Riley Schultz, Madeline Shepherd, Jim Shirey, Kairey Sutherland, Adeline Thomas, Rachael Woodcock, Calvin Yu

Silver: Scott Kennedy, Danielle Ledesma, Sophia Lee, Celia Loyd, Kerrin McDevitt, Aleena Quach, Anand Satani, Aarav Singh

Gold: Jessie Echeazu, Adithi Kankanala, Colin Kirchoff, Niah Krishnan, Pritam Kunreddy, Mahika Mishra, Tanusri Mukala, Andrea Ocampo, Juhi Patel, Sree Pitani, Rishi Raavi, Shivani Rathankumar, Maheen Shahzad, Ken Stewart, Rooban Vijay, Vyas Vishnukumar, Katherine Zheng

If you are interested in serving with the City of Southlake, please check out our Volunteer Southlake webpage.