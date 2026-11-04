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Library
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Nov 4, 2026

Big Ideas in 15 Minutes: Subscribe Blinkist at the Southlake Library

Southlake Public Library cardholders have free access to quick, clear summaries of thousands of popular books anytime, on any device.

Some books deserve a slow weekend. or others, you just need bullet point ideas before a meeting, a book club, or a class. That’s where Blinkist comes in. 

The Southlake Public Library is one of the first libraries in Texas to offer Blinkist, a digital service that turns popular books into short, plain-language summaries. Each one takes about 15 minutes to read or listen to and highlights a book’s key ideas and takeaways. 

With topics ranging from business and personal development to parenting, science, and psychology, there’s something for nearly every curiosity. Students can use Blinkist to review for a test or preview a new subject. Professionals can get up to speed before a meeting. Lifelong learners can sample a topic, then check out the full book from the library.  

Blinkist is free with a Southlake Public Library card. Visit the library’s Blinkist page, select Join now, and enter your card number and PIN. After confirming your email, start exploring in any web browser or through the Blinkist app on the Apple App Store and Google Play. Audio versions make it easy to learn during a commute or a walk. 

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Event flyer for “Home for the Holidays” in Southlake on Saturday, November 21 from 4:30 - 8:30 p.m., featuring a Christmas tree, holiday lights, and people celebrating.