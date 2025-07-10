Big Trucks, Big Fun: Touch‑a‑Truck Rolls into Bicentennial Park July 16

The City of Southlake is celebrating Park and Recreation Month with a larger-than-life community event your family won’t want to miss! Join us on Wednesday, July 16, from 10:00 – 11:00 AM at Bicentennial Park for Touch-a-Truck, hosted in partnership with Southlake’s Parks and Recreation, Public Library, Public Works, and Public Safety Departments.

This free, hands-on event invites kids to climb aboard and explore the big trucks, equipment, and emergency vehicles that help keep our city running smoothly.

Explore, Learn, Imagine

Touch-a-Truck gives children and families the chance to:

Climb inside real city vehicles like dump trucks, fire engines, tractors, and mowers

Meet the teams who use them—City of Southlake staff from Public Works, Parks, Fire, and Police

Honk horns, flash lights, and spark curiosity

It’s a morning full of adventure, imagination, and connection!

A Park and Recreation Month Celebration

July is Park and Recreation Month, and this year’s theme, “Build Together, Play Together,” highlights how parks and recreation bring people together to strengthen community bonds through shared experiences.

Touch-a-Truck is the perfect way to bring city departments and local families together for a morning of hands-on fun, learning, and connection. It’s a celebration of teamwork, imagination, and the role public spaces play in building a stronger Southlake.

Event Details

Event: Touch-a-Truck

Date: Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Time: 10:00 – 11:00 AM

Location: Bicentennial Park, Southlake

Cost: Free

Whether your child dreams of being a firefighter, a builder, or just loves anything with wheels, Touch-a-Truck offers a unique, family-friendly way to experience the people and tools behind Southlake’s daily operations. After the event, stay and enjoy all that Bicentennial Park has to offer—playgrounds, walking trails, splash pads, and scenic spots for a picnic.

Be sure to follow @ExperienceSouthlake and @SouthlakePublicLibrary on social media for more events and activities the whole family will love!