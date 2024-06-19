A stylized emblem featuring a gold shield outline with a dark blue, intertwined S and abstract dragon or eagle motifs inside. The design is symmetrical and conveys themes of elegance and power.
June 19, 2024

Book Bingo has returned to the Southlake Public Library

Parents don’t feel left out this summer with all the fun kid activities. The Southlake Library has a special program just for you to enjoy until July, 19. 

The Southlake Library is your go-to destination for fun, learning, and engaging activities, especially during the Summer Reading Months. This year, we're thrilled to reintroduce a program designed just for adults: Book Bingo. Running from May 24 to July 19, this program offers an exciting way for you to dive into great reads and win heartwarming prizes. 

How to Play: 

  1. Read Three Books: Choose one book from each of the three different categories provided. 
  1. Submit Online: Fill out the online form with your completed reads to enter the prize drawing. 

Featured Titles to Spark Your Interest: 

  • The Woman by Kristin Hannah 
  • First Lie Wins by Ashley Elston 
  • The Last Murder at the End of the World by Stuart Turton 

Whether you're a parent looking for a personal reading challenge or someone eager to explore new stories, our Book Bingo is the perfect opportunity. It's a delightful way for adults to enjoy their own special part of the Summer Reading program while finding captivating new books!

There are 27 titles for your reading enjoyment. 

Read any 3 books from 3 different categories to make a Bingo and submit them online for a chance to win big this summer. 

