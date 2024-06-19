Book Bingo has returned to the Southlake Public Library

The Southlake Library is your go-to destination for fun, learning, and engaging activities, especially during the Summer Reading Months. This year, we're thrilled to reintroduce a program designed just for adults: Book Bingo. Running from May 24 to July 19, this program offers an exciting way for you to dive into great reads and win heartwarming prizes. How to Play: Read Three Books: Choose one book from each of the three different categories provided. Submit Online: Fill out the online form with your completed reads to enter the prize drawing. Featured Titles to Spark Your Interest: The Woman by Kristin Hannah First Lie Wins by Ashley Elston The Last Murder at the End of the World by Stuart Turton Whether you're a parent looking for a personal reading challenge or someone eager to explore new stories, our Book Bingo is the perfect opportunity. It's a delightful way for adults to enjoy their own special part of the Summer Reading program while finding captivating new books! There are 27 titles for your reading enjoyment. Read any 3 books from 3 different categories to make a Bingo and submit them online for a chance to win big this summer.