There’s a certain magic to a stack of unread books and weeks of reading time. That’s the feeling behind this year’s Summer Reading Bingo at Southlake Public Library — 24 handpicked titles across 8 categories, chosen by our librarians to fit whatever kind of reader you are this season: the poolside page-turner, the porch-swing memoirist, the one-more-chapter-before-bed suspense fan.

The rules haven’t changed, but they’ve never needed to — that’s what makes Bingo season a favorite every year:

How it works: Read one book from two different categories to complete a Bingo. Once you’ve finished, submit your entry for a chance to win great prizes. Simple, flexible, and built around however you like to read.

This Year’s Categories & Titles

Debut Simultaneous · We Don’t Talk About Carol · Lady Tremaine

Family Saga That’s Not How It Happened · Buckeye · When the Fireflies Dance

Suspense Best Offer Wins · This Story Might Save Your Life · The Secret Lives of Murderer’s Wives

Nonfiction The Irish Goodbye: Micro-Memoirs · The Gales of November · The American Revolution: An Intimate History

Customer Favorites The Correspondent · My Friends · Theo of Golden

Big-Hearted This Book Made Me Think of You · Agnes Aubert’s Mystical Cat Shelter · The One & Only

Book Club Favorites The Road to Tender Hearts · Kin · Whistler

Historical My Name is Emilia Del Valle · Skylark · The Keeper of Lost Children

Not Sure Where to Start?

If you loved last summer’s twisty picks, Best Offer Wins and The Secret Lives of Murderer’s Wives are calling your name. If you’re in the mood for something tender, This Book Made Me Think of You and The One & Only are the kind of stories you’ll want to pass along to a friend. And if history is more your speed, My Name is Emilia Del Valle brings a sweeping, character-driven journey worth savoring.

However you fill your card, every title on this list was chosen with one goal in mind — a great story waiting for the right reader to find it.

Ready to Play?

Visit SouthlakeLibrary.com/SummerBingo to download your card and fill out the bingo completion and enter for a chance to win a book – themed gift basket! gift basket!