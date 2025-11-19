Book Blizzard Bingo Brings Winter Reading Fun to the Southlake Library

The Southlake Library, giving young readers a cool way to stay engaged. Starting November 22, students in grades K–8 can join Book Blizzard Bingo, a winter reading challenge designed to keep curiosity alive during the holiday season.

The program turns reading into a game. Kids can pick up a bingo card at the library and complete themed reading activities to fill their squares. Each bingo earns entries into prize drawings featuring favorites such as ‘Librarian for a Day,’ LEGO sets, and more!

Running through January 6, Book Blizzard Bingo encourages participants to explore new genres and stories beyond their usual picks. It’s a creative way to make reading fun while school is out and to give them new genres to try.

This initiative is made possible by the Library Foundation of Southlake (LFOS), which partners with the Southlake Library to expand educational opportunities and enhance programs. Since its founding in 2022, LFOS has supported projects ranging from author workshops to technology donations, all aimed at enriching the community’s learning experience.

Families can stop by the Southlake Public Library to collect bingo cards and start the challenge. With prizes, surprises, and plenty of books to explore, Book Blizzard Bingo promises a season full of reading and fun!