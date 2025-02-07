Breathe Easy This Season with TexasAllergyMD!

With over 10 years of experience in allergy management, Dr. Nana Mireku is equally familiar with living in the Southlake community. Committed to providing expert care for every patient, Dr. Mireku loves to also share her allergy passion with the community. Utilizing modern technology, TexasAllergyMD ensures there is an understanding of the underlying cause of a patient’s allergy.

TexasAllergyMD offers cutting-edge solutions, including allergy testing, immunotherapy (allergy shots and drops), and biologic treatments for asthma and other conditions. The clinic’s friendly, knowledgeable staff work to create a comfortable experience, ensuring that every patient feels heard, cared for, and confident in their treatment.

Dr. Mireku is a mother of two children that both have life threatening food allergies, asthma, and eczema. As a result, her children are her biggest “why” and motivate her to share her passion with the Southlake community. Dr. Mireku and her family’s favorite thing about the City of Southlake is Town Square. They love shopping and dining there, especially during the holiday season. Driven by both professional expertise and personal commitment, Dr. Mireku is dedicated to alleviating the struggles of those dealing with allergies.

